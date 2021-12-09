Adventure tourism operators to be regulated

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 00:23 IST

Guidelines for homestays, caravan operators are also ready to be sent to govt.

Adventure tourism operators in the State, who are into providing services for mountain climbing, trekking, rock climbing and water sports, including kayaking and stand-up paddle, will soon be regulated. The Tourism Department has already made ready a set of draft guidelines for the same and is circulating it among stakeholders.

“We will soon submit it to the government. We will provide a single window portal where they can upload documents pertaining to land ownership, infrastructure, equipment and the people on board. Then we will inspect the location and if they conform to guidelines, they will get recognition, something that will help them since it will instil confidence in tourists,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

40 operators

On the need for guidelines, he said there were around 40 adventure tourism operators in the State but not a single body to regulate or qualify, or provide them recognition and see if they follow rules.

Advertising

Advertising

“This will also help curb illegal operators,” he added.

Along with adventure tourism, the draft guidelines for homestays, bed and breakfast places and caravan operators too are ready and would soon be sent to the government after obtaining the opinion of stakeholders.

Squadron Leader Unni Nair (retired) said adventure tourism was still in a nascent state in India. “People’s mindset is not into adventure. They want to do mild stuff, which is not scary. There are a few operators, who are passionate, but we are nowhere near places like New Zealand. We need to build a mechanism with experts in the field, which would be the nodal controlling authority,” he said.

Guidelines welcomed

Group Captain Jayashankar (retired) of the National Adventure Foundation, which runs Camp Splendour, a multi-adventure camp site near the remote Thirumoorthy Dam in Tiruppur district, welcomed the framing of guidelines by the Tourism Department.

“The guidelines should be framed based on the State’s unique terrain. Adventure operators should be encouraged to have their own standard operating procedures. The department should also help operators to get clearances from the Public Works Department, Forest Department and local bodies,” he said, adding that every water sports or adventure outlet must have continuous hands-on training for their staff in life-saving skills.