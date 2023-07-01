Advent of modern State led to “emasculation” of society, contends T.N. Governor

July 01, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said that the advent of the modern State led to the “emasculation” of society and “undoing” of the country, in which mutts had acted as the nodes of the entire social life in ancient times.

Inaugurating a new building to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Dakshina Mantralaya at the Nanjangud Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt here, he said institutions like these were, in ancient times, not just a place of worship but also a place of education, healthcare and justice.

“It is only with the advent of the modern State that society got weakened and everyone started looking to the State [for all their needs]. If a small ditch happens somewhere on the road, you write a petition,” he argued. He contrasted this with how during his childhood, the people of his village came together before monsoon to desilt waterbodies themselves, instead of depending on the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor further said that mutts like the Nanjangud Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt should play an active role in the spiritual and cultural resurgence of India in the next 24 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’, when the country will be celebrating its centenary year since Independence.

He said the mutts should reach out to younger generation to make them understand the intellectual and cultural heritage of the country.

According to the Governor, ‘sanatana dharma’ was the light revealed through the Rig Veda, which he said was the oldest text in the world, dating back to at least 10,000 years.

Claiming that it was the ‘sanatana dharma’ that gave rise to Bharat, he said the country should be capable of spreading the light of this dharma to the world in the next 25 years.

He said ‘sanatana dharma’ was inclusive and some people, out of ignorance, claimed that it advocated untouchability and discrimination. Problems like discrimination were distortions and such distortions cannot define ‘sanatana dharma’, he added.

Sri Subudendra Theertha Swami, the head of the mutt, said the new building had been constructed only with the contributions of devotees from all castes and creeds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT