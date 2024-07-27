Advanced treatment helps acid attack victims regain sight

Sanjay and Hasini are victims of acid attack who lost sight in both their eyes to the vicious attack.

The Sri Lankan citizens met after the attacks and have since found life together. “My husband couldn’t see anything. But after the operation, he has very good vision. He can drive alone,” said Ms. Hasini of his recovery, at Rajan Eye Care Hospital on Friday. Explaining her recovery also at the hospital, Ms. Hasini was emotional as she recalled that doctors in her country said she would never see again. “The surgeons in Sri Lanka told me you can’t see anything. But last night, I saw a tube light,” she said.

Medical director of Code Eye Care Geetha Iyer, who treated her, said the couple had been transplanted with plastic cornea. The light passes through the plastic cornea, transmits it to the retina, and the optic nerve transmits it to the brain, and they can see.

Bhaskar Srinivasan, co-director of Code, has treated a child with multiple disabilities owing to congenital rubella.

“Tharuni is hard of hearing and speech affected. The child couldn’t see either. We tried to get some semblance of quality of life for the child and family. The cost of the surgery and care was free for the child,” he said.

Code had tied up with Rajan Eye Care for surgeries. Mohan Rajan, medical director of Rajan Eye Care, said, “There are many issues beyond corneal transplant.These are costly surgeries, and about 20% to 30% of them are offered free of cost. Rotary Club and many non-governmental organisations are supporting us to perform the surgeries.”

Apart from surgeries, Code Eye Care also offers rehabilitation of patients. It has recently treated a painter who lost sight during an accident. On Friday, a private foundation, through the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar, donated ₹25 lakh to the hospital.