Advanced procedures can help persons with Parkinson’s lead quality life, say doctors

April 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kasturi Sampath was a staff member in Ambur Primary Health Centre who had been able to administer vaccines to prevent COVID-19. For the past year she lost the ability to stand, walk or work independently owing to Parkinson’s disease.

She was on medication for two decades, but the medications stopped supporting her health and her condition deteriorated, she recalled emotionally. The family approached Apollo Hospitals for deep brain stimulation to enable her regain her independence, said her son Ashok.

Ten years ago, C. Geetha, a resident of Chennai experienced freezing of her legs. She could not take a step, let alone walk. Soon she developed severe tremors in her right leg, making it difficult to walk. She was on medications, but she could not cook and tend her family, she said. Her children sought treatment at Apollo Hospital.

The women have undergone deep brain stimulation surgery, a technique that has made them tremor-free. Ms. Geetha and Ms. Kasturi, who participated in an awareness programme organised by the hospital on Tuesday, said post-surgery they were independently carrying out their chores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Sukumaran, a DBS specialist and senior consultant neurosurgeon, epilepsy and functional neurosurgery, said in India around five lakh persons have Parkinson’s Disease and only 500 patients are operated on for their condition. The hospital’s advanced deep brain stimulation centre offered the latest treatment technique that helped patients lead quality life, he said.

Doctors could “listen and record tiny electrical fluctuations called beta band in the target area in the brain, use it to direct electricity in that direction”. By administering electrical current at the precise spot, the side effects are reduced, he said.

Vijay Shankar, senior consultant, neurologist, Movement Disorders and Deep Brain Stimulation specialist, said directional DBS helped the hospital to develop an Advanced DBS Centre. It is rebirth for the patients who undergo the treatment, he added.

Apollo Hospital had organised a patient awareness programme as part of World Parkinson’s Day observed on April 11 annually.

ADVERTISEMENT