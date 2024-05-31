ADVERTISEMENT

ADSP Velladurai allowed to retire 

Published - May 31, 2024 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hours after he was placed under suspension, the order issued by the Home Secretary was withdrawn

The Hindu Bureau

In a quick turn of events, the State Government withdrew the suspension of S. Velladurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Record Bureau, Tiruvannamalai, and allowed him to retire from service on attaining superannuation on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, Mr Velladurai was placed under suspension by the Home Secretary a day before his retirement for his alleged involvement in a suspected custodial torture resulting in the death of one Kokki Kumar alias Ramu in Sivaganga district in 2013. 

However, the Crime Branch CID which probed the case had already filed a report in the designated court recommending that further action be dropped. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was not allowed to retire since the court has not issued a final order yet in the case. It is only on technical grounds…,” a senior police officer said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Late on Friday, the Home Department withdrew the suspension paving the way for the officer to retire, the sources said. 

Mr Velladurai became popular for his role in the gunning down of Ayothikuppam Veeramani in 2003 when he was serving as a Sub-Inspector in Chennai. 

He was also part of ‘Operation Cocoon’ in which dreaded forest brigand Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police in 2004. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US