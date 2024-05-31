GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ADSP Velladurai allowed to retire 

Hours after he was placed under suspension, the order issued by the Home Secretary was withdrawn

Published - May 31, 2024 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a quick turn of events, the State Government withdrew the suspension of S. Velladurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Record Bureau, Tiruvannamalai, and allowed him to retire from service on attaining superannuation on Friday. 

According to police sources, Mr Velladurai was placed under suspension by the Home Secretary a day before his retirement for his alleged involvement in a suspected custodial torture resulting in the death of one Kokki Kumar alias Ramu in Sivaganga district in 2013. 

However, the Crime Branch CID which probed the case had already filed a report in the designated court recommending that further action be dropped. 

“He was not allowed to retire since the court has not issued a final order yet in the case. It is only on technical grounds…,” a senior police officer said. 

Late on Friday, the Home Department withdrew the suspension paving the way for the officer to retire, the sources said. 

Mr Velladurai became popular for his role in the gunning down of Ayothikuppam Veeramani in 2003 when he was serving as a Sub-Inspector in Chennai. 

He was also part of ‘Operation Cocoon’ in which dreaded forest brigand Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police in 2004. 

