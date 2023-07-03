Adra accident | Loco Pilots removed from service 

July 03, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Loco Pilots of a goods train that met with an accident in the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway on June 25, 2023 have been removed from service after an investigation revealed that they went into “micro sleep”, resulting in the train passing the signal in danger.

The goods train collided in the rear of another goods train stabled at Ondagram Railway Station of Adra Division in South Eastern Railway, West Bengal, leading to the derailment of 14 wagons and disruption to traffic.

The accident took place a few days after the devastating collision of three trains, including the Coromandel Express, at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station of South Eastern Railway, which left 291 passengers dead and over 900 others injured.

According to sources in the Indian Railways, an inquiry committee constituted to probe the circumstances that led to the collision of two goods trains found that the Loco Pilots of the approaching train were in “micro sleep” and hence could not control the train after it passed the signal in danger. The train entered the loop line where another goods train was stabled and collided in the rear at 04.02 a.m. on June 25, 2023.

After going through the evidence, cross-examination and statements of witnesses, the committee concluded that both the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot were not alert and vigilant enough to control the train, causing the Signal Passed in Danger (SPAD) incident.

Brakes not applied

The data downloaded from the Vigilance Control Unit of the locomotive and photographic evidence of the status of braking levels and throttle gathered from the accident site revealed that the brakes were not applied to bring the train to a halt.

Both the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot confessed that they were under “micro sleep” when the train passed the Home Signal.

“In view of the unambiguous and overwhelming evidence against you and that the cause of the incidence is well established, it is considered that the circumstances of the case are such that it is not reasonably practicable to hold further departmental enquiry…Thus, you have committed an unpardonable offence resulting into huge loss of railway properties. Accordingly. your retention in Railway Service further is not in the interest of Railway Safety as well as of the general public/commuter,” the final report of the committee addressed to the Loco Pilot said.

Removed from service

The final order went on to say that, “Considering the whole aspects of the instant case, in exercise of the powers conferred being the Disciplinary Authority, I have decided to pass the following punishment under Rule 14(ii) of Railway Servants (Disciplinary & Appeal) Rules,1968, which is commensurate with the gravity of your offence and meet the ends of justice…You are hereby removed from Railway Service with immediate effect…”

The Loco Pilots were given the option to appeal against the punishment to the competent authority within 45 days from the date of the order in respectful language, the sources added.