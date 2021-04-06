ADR report on recontesting MLAs’ assets

CHENNAI

06 April 2021 01:19 IST

‘Average worth of assets up by 42%’

An analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has shown that the average worth of assets of MLAs who won in 2016 and are contesting again in the 2021 Assembly election has gone up by 42%.

The report said 134 MLAs who were elected in 2016 were recontesting in 2021. While the average worth of their assets was ₹7.23 crore in 2016, it increased by ₹3.06 crore to ₹10.29 crore.

For the full report, visit https://adrindia.org/content/state-assembly-election-2021

