Adoption of FASTag cards gathers momentum

FASTag cards were introduced to reduce waiting time.

‘Over 50% of vehicles crossing toll plazas are using the facility’

Waiting for 10 to 25 minutes to cross toll plazas on national highways seems to have pushed more motorists to get FASTag cards.

Collection through the radio frequency ID cards has crossed 50% of the total number of vehicles crossing the plazas in the last 11 days, say National Highways Authority of India officials. “In November it was 29% but it slowly climbed to 37% on December 15. And now it is hovering around 51%. We hope more conversions will happen. Availability of cards is not an issue any more since all stakeholders are supplying. It is taking time to meet the sudden spike in demand,” explained the official.

Asked about the snag where balance from cards was arbitrarily getting debited, the official said, “We are checking to see if it is a technical snag. We are getting only one or two complaints and that too from very few plazas. We will set it right in a couple of days.” Payment of toll fees through FASTags began on December 15 all over the country. It was introduced to reduce waiting time at toll plazas.

Comments
