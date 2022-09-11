Adolescents need life skill training to cope with stress: psychiatrists

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally, one in seven children in the 10-19 age group experience mental health problems. It is accentuated in India as a fifth of the population is in the adolescent age group, say psychiatrists. However, recognising signs of depression early will help in treat them.

At a webinar on “Adolscent suicides — busting the myths” hosted by The Hindu as part of its wellness series, adolescent mental health experts from Naruvi Hospital, Vellore, explained how mental health of children should be nurtured.

The hospital’s senior paediatrician V. Nagarajan called for effective gatekeeper programmes. The responsibility of an adolescent’s mental health rests with parents, family members, friends and neighbours.

Parents can address persistent daily problems. Issues such as truancy, chronic lying, stealing, fatigue, appetite change, incessant crying, withdrawal from people and family are signs to be alert to. “There are specific gatekeeper programmes to recognise mental health issues in adolescents. Every one should avoid stigma,” he said.

Shinika R., a team lead for the Department of Psychiatry and Child Developmental Unit at the hospital, said according to studies in India, 6% of adolescents in community samples and 23% in school samples, showed mental health problems. Adolescent girls are twice more susceptible, she said.

“Expression of suicidal thoughts is not a threat but a cry for help. They need a lot of life skill education about critical thinking and problem solving. It will help them cope with stress. When you increase skills in children, they will be better in coping with stress,” she said.

Tangella Ravikanth, Director and Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Dr. Ravi’s Child Guidance Clinics and Little Wings Child Development Centre, Hyderabad, urged parents to have conversations with their children. “There should be no distractions such as phone when you talk to your child,” he said. Not being judgmental about the child, looking at the issue from its perspective and listening instead of talking would give the child the confidence to open up and express fears, he added.