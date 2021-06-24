Admissions under RTE Act to begin from July 5

The School Education Department has released a schedule for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The submission of online applications will begin on July 5.

Under the Right to Education Act, private schools are required to set aside 25% of seats in entry-level classes for children from the economically weaker sections.

Schools in the State have been asked to submit all the details regarding the total intake capacity in their entry-level classes (Class LKG or Class 1) as well as the 25% of intake seats set aside under the RTE act.

Uploaded on website

On July 2, these details will be made available on notice boards at these school campuses and will also be uploaded onto the School Education Department website.

Applying for admissions online through the RTE portal will begin on July 5 and the process will go on till August 3.

Eligible applicants are expected to be notified by August 9.

The Director of Matriculation Schools had further issued guidelines to all Chief Educational Officers and other district-level officials to make provisions to assist parents with the online application process, if needed.

The Education Department officials have also been asked to ensure that schools prominently display details regarding their intake capacity and the number of seats available near the gate of the school campus.