Admissions under RTE Act begin

06 July 2021 00:53 IST

Nearly 9,000 applications received; figure likely to increase, says official

Admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, for entry-level classes in private schools across the State began on Monday.

Through the RTE portal, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools had called for applications.

This year, there are over 1.13 lakh seats available in around 8,000 schools across the State.

8,940 applications

A senior official of the School Education Department said 8,940 applications were received till Monday evening. “The number of applications is likely to increase through this first week. Parents can submit applications online till August 3,” he said.

The districts with the highest number of schools that have seats earmarked under the RTE Act are Tiruvallur (556), Chennai (438) and Madurai (434).

Ahead of the start of the application process, private schools were asked to display the number of seats set aside for RTE admissions on their notice boards.

Parents who were unable to apply online were asked to either submit their applications through the schools where they sought admission or approach the centres earmarked by the School Education Department to facilitate the process in their district.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the admission process for seats under the RTE Act began only towards the end of August, and nearly 86,300 applications were received for 1.15 lakh seats across the State.

The Act mandates that private schools set aside 25% of their entry-level seats for students from the economically weaker sections of society.