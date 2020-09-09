Tamil Nadu

Admissions open

The online application process has opened for admission to B.V.Sc. and A.H. degree programmes for 2020-21 at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) Kurumbapet, Puducherry.

A press note from RIVER said there are 30 seats under government quota for the Union Territory of Puducherry candidates which will be filled directly by CENTAC.

The seats under self-supporting mode (including 10 for UT of Puducherry), NRI and foreign national categories will be filled by RIVER. The last date for applying is September 24. More details are available at www.ragacovas.com

