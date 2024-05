The District Government Music School is inviting applications for admissions to its three-year course in Villupuram.

The school is offering the programme in vocals, Nadaswaram, Tavil, Mridangam, Bharatanatyam, violin, and mridangam. The course is free of cost except for an annual special fee of ₹350. Students will receive a stipend of ₹400 per month.

The eligibility for admissions is between the ages of 18 and 25 .

For more details,contact the school on 04146-220178; 94444 55750.

