Admissions open for two-year Commerce diploma courses

Special Correspondent June 19, 2022 18:05 IST

Successful candidates can get lateral entry into B Com in all colleges in State

Those who complete Class X can now apply for diploma in commercial practice (DCOM) and diploma in office management and computer applications (DOMCA) being offered by the State Institute of Commerce Education. The courses offer good placement opportunities, according to polytechnic college teachers. In government colleges, students will pay ₹2,500 annually for the two-year programme. As per the Government Order, students who complete these courses can be admitted to second year B. Com., including in Corporate Secretaryship in any Arts and Science college in the State. The government has instructed all colleges to create 10% additional seats to accommodate students through the lateral entry mode. Students who have not studied Language Part 1 should complete the course during the course of degree programme. Lateral entry students are also eligible for award of grade and class as for other students.



