Admissions open for law courses

09 August 2020 23:59 IST

The Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College has invited applications for law courses for 2020-21. The courses on offer are LL.B. (three years), LL.M. (two years) and Post Graduate Diploma in French Law (one-year evening course in town centre).

The application forms will be available, in person or by post, at the college campus in Periya Kalapet from August 10. Interested candidates can contact 0413 2656550.

