Tamil Nadu

Admissions open for law courses

The Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College has invited applications for law courses for 2020-21. The courses on offer are LL.B. (three years), LL.M. (two years) and Post Graduate Diploma in French Law (one-year evening course in town centre).

The application forms will be available, in person or by post, at the college campus in Periya Kalapet from August 10. Interested candidates can contact 0413 2656550.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 12:01:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/admissions-open-for-law-courses/article32311765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story