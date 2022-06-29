Admissions open for IGNOU courses

For July 2022 batch of MBA and MCA courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened admissions for its July 2022 batch of MBA and MCA courses, which have the approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). A release by IGNOU’s regional centre in Chennai said that interested candidates can visit www.ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in to apply. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022.