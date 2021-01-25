Admissions in Kallakurichi government medical college likely from current academic year

The Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital under construction at Siruvangur near here may start MBBS admissions from the current academic year. The initial intake of the college will be 150 students.

“The construction of Academic block, hospital and hostel block is progressing at a fast pace to ensure admissions. About 60% of the structure has been completed,” Kallakurichi Collector Kiran Gurrala told The Hindu.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the ₹381.76 crore project in July last year. The college is coming up on 20.58 acres at Siruvangur near here.

According to sources, ₹132.50 crore had been allocated for the college buildings, ₹182.79 crore for hospital block and ₹66.47 crore for hostels and staff quarters.

"The existing Government Arts College building in Siruvangur has been converted into a 200-bedded hospital with oxygen lines. The facilities in the building have been improved to comply with the basic minimum standards prescribed by the Medical Council of India (MCI)”, Mr. Gurrala said.

Steps have also been initiated for recruitment of faculty for various departments in the medical college simultaneously, an official said. The medical college would be a boon to the region, as the nearest government medical college and hospitals are located at a distance of 85 to 100 km in neighbouring Villupuram and Salem districts.