Admissions for Classes 1, 6 and 9 from Aug. 17

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 00:16 IST

All guidelines should be followed, says Sengottaiyan

Admissions for the 2020-21 academic year for Classes 1, 6 and 9 will begin in schools from August 17, the School Education Department announced on Tuesday.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan said that the guidelines issued by the State government, which include physical distancing and other safety measures, should be strictly adhered to.

“The Directorate of Matric Schools will also take steps to initiate the online admission process for entry-level classes through the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools from August 17,” he said. Keeping in mind the need to follow physical distancing and other safety norms, the department has announced a staggered schedule for admissions.

With the Class 10 results having been announced on Monday, admission for students joining Plus One would begin on August 24 across schools. These students are expected to receive their provisional marksheets from August 17 to 21 from their respective schools.

The School Education Minister said that government schools can also distribute free textbooks to students on the day they come for admissions. Government school students who wish to change schools and need to get admission into classes 2 to 10 can begin their admission procedure from August 17.

When asked if a decision had been taken regarding the reopening of schools in the State, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that a call would be taken on this only after the number of COVID-19 cases decreased. “When the impact of COVID-19 reduces, a decision will be taken by the Chief Minister only after considering the views of parents, teachers, academicians and other stakeholders,” he said.