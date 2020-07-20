Tamil Nadu

Admissions counselling to happen online

Counselling for admissions to engineering lateral entry, engineering part-time, and Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in Tamil Nadu will happen online this academic year.

A statement issued by Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education, K.P. Anbalagan said that the decision has been made considering the safety of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further details on the application process will be announced later, he said.

The State had already announced that the entire Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for admitting students to first year B.E and B. Tech courses will be done fully online.

