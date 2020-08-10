Tamil Nadu

Admission process for part-time B.E./B. Tech degrees start from today

The Directorate of Technical Education will open its portal for part time B.E./B.Tech programmes for the current academic year on Monday.

Candidates may apply online via www.ptbe-tnea.com and counselling will also be conducted online.

Diploma holders in engineering and technology may apply for the degree programmes offered in aided and government engineering colleges. Applicants should be working professionals or professionals with at least two years’ work experience.

Colleges for which admission will be done include Government College of Technology, Coimbatore; Government College of Engineering in Salem, Bargur and Tirunelveli; Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi; Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore; PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore; Coimbatore Institute of Technology; and Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai.

The deadline to apply is August 30. Candidates who require assistance to submit applications may approach the TNEA facilitation centres.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 3:18:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/admission-process-for-part-time-beb-tech-degrees-start-from-today/article32311485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story