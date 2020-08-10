Admission process for part-time B.E./B. Tech degrees start from today

Candidates may apply online and counselling will also be conducted online.

The Directorate of Technical Education will open its portal for part time B.E./B.Tech programmes for the current academic year on Monday.

Candidates may apply online via www.ptbe-tnea.com and counselling will also be conducted online.

Diploma holders in engineering and technology may apply for the degree programmes offered in aided and government engineering colleges. Applicants should be working professionals or professionals with at least two years’ work experience.

Colleges for which admission will be done include Government College of Technology, Coimbatore; Government College of Engineering in Salem, Bargur and Tirunelveli; Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi; Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore; PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore; Coimbatore Institute of Technology; and Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai.

The deadline to apply is August 30. Candidates who require assistance to submit applications may approach the TNEA facilitation centres.