Admission open for part-time BE programmes

Registration begins today; diploma applicants must have worked for 2 years

The Directorate of Technical Education has invited applications from employed diploma holders to apply for part-time BE for the academic year 2022-2023.

The aspirants should have successfully completed their diploma in engineering course. Applicants must have completed diploma programmes two years prior to applying. Candidates must have at least work experience of two years. Applications may be downloaded from Monday from http://www.ptbe-tnea.com. The last date to apply is August 3.

Six government and aided engineering colleges will admit students. They include Government Engineering College in Coimbatore; Salem; Tirunelveli and Bargur. Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi; Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Coimbatore; Thiagarajar College of Engineering; and Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College, Vellore. Registration fee may be paid online.

Applicants who do not have access to the internet may approach the TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFC) for registration. This year the classes would be conducted online only, according to the circular issued by the higher education department.

More details are available on the website and applicants may contact 0422-2590080 or 9486977757.