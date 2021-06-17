Admission guidelines for Class XI

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 01:03 IST

Marks certificate to be issued based on Class IX quarterly or half-yearly performance

The School Education Department has issued guidelines to schools on how to take Class IX marks into consideration for preparing a marks list to help Class X students from State board schools get admitted to Class XI, polytechnics or industrial training institutes (ITIs).

Since the Class X board exams were cancelled, a marks list will be prepared based on the performance of students in the Class IX quarterly and half-yearly exams, which will help students seeking admission in higher education institutions.

If a student passed a subject in both the quarterly and half-yearly exams, the maximum marks scored in the two exams can be chosen.

If a student failed in one of the exam rounds, the half-yearly or quarterly paper in which he or she passed can be chosen. If the student failed in a subject or was absent in both the half-yearly and quarterly examinations, a minimum of 35 marks can be awarded.

In government schools, the marks for these exams are in the EMIS portal, and teachers have started coming to schools on a rotation basis to help with this.

The distribution of textbooks is expected to begin shortly.

Admissions to Class XI began in government schools on Monday in 27 districts where relaxations in norms were announced. For this, the Department had issued guidelines as well.

The School Education Commissioner has asked district-level education officials as well as heads of schools to follow the guidelines specified for taking the Class IX marks into consideration.

The Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to give all students of Class X pass certificates, and more details regarding the same will be announced soon.