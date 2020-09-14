Tamil Nadu

Admission deadline for PG programmes extended

﻿

The Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) 2020 committee of Anna University has extended the deadline for admission to postgraduate programmes till September 30, according to the TANCA Secretary.

The counselling is being conducted online.

