Adhere to COVID-19 norms regardless of results, Kamal Haasan tells cadre

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 01:12 IST

‘Your family’s health is more important’

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday appealed to party cadres to follow social distancing and other appropriate COVID-19 protocols regardless of Sunday’s election results.

In a statement, he urged cadres not to celebrate if the results are favourable and not feel dejected if the results do not go the party’s way.

“You need not crowd outside the counting centre. It is enough if authorized party agents are present. The health of your family is more important than election results,” he told partymen.

Mr. Haasan added that the Assembly elections results are not the end of the journey. “The election was a new experience. It is a new beginning. We do not have to celebrate if the results go our way, and need not feel dejected if it goes the other way. Continue your service to the people,” Mr. Haasan said.

Patient hearing

Party sources said the actor-turned-politician had been speaking to candidates via Zoom to understand their experiences during the elections.

A party office-bearer said Mr. Haasan gave a patient hearing to the candidates and they were given space to criticise the manner in which the party structure functioned during the elections.

“Many of them even told him that the party office-bearers in the districts behaved like traditional politicians unnecessarily wielding power. They told him how this attitude put off newcomers to the party,” he said.