Adhere to COVID-19 norms on trains: RPF

No entry on trains without mask

Southern Railway will operate special trains during the festival season for crowd management. With heavy rush expected on trains and at railway stations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued guidelines to be followed by the passengers to combat COVID-19.

In a press release, RPF advised the passengers not to board trains or visit railway station premises without wearing masks. Physical distancing norms should be adhered to at all times.

It sought the cooperation of Railway staff to check temperature and other health parameters of those taking the trains. The RPF has advised those testing positive for COVID-19 and those waiting for their test results not to travel.

Passengers have also been warned against spitting in public areas, and have been directed to follow other safety norms.

Southern Railway proposes to create awareness among its passengers about COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the release added.

In case people are seen violating the norms, action would be taken against them for wilful omission and neglect, entailing imprisonment or a penalty under Sections 145, 153 and 154 of the Railway Act, 1989.