ADGP of Intelligence Davidson Devasirvatham transferred

June 27, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued orders transferring Additional Director-General of Police, Intelligence, S. Davidson Devasirvatham and posting him as ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai.

Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence, K.A. Senthil Velan will now hold additional charge as ADGP, Intelligence, Chennai.

ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Avadi, A. Arun has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Law & Order, in place of K. Shankar, who will head the Avadi Commissionerate.

