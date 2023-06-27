ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP of Intelligence Davidson Devasirvatham transferred

June 27, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

He has been posted as ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

S. Davidson Devasirvatham | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued orders transferring Additional Director-General of Police, Intelligence, S. Davidson Devasirvatham and posting him as ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai.

Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence, K.A. Senthil Velan will now hold additional charge as ADGP, Intelligence, Chennai.

ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Avadi, A. Arun has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Law & Order, in place of K. Shankar, who will head the Avadi Commissionerate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US