ADGP of Intelligence Davidson Devasirvatham transferred

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued orders transferring Additional Director-General of Police, Intelligence, S. Davidson Devasirvatham and posting him as ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai.
Inspector-General of Police, Intelligence, K.A. Senthil Velan will now hold additional charge as ADGP, Intelligence, Chennai.
ADGP/Commissioner of Police, Avadi, A. Arun has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Law & Order, in place of K. Shankar, who will head the Avadi Commissionerate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT