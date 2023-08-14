HamberMenu
ADGP Amalraj, IG Bhavaneeswari get get President’s Medal, 19 officers chosen for Police Medal

August 14, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A. Amalraj

A. Amalraj

K. Bhavaneeswari

K. Bhavaneeswari

Twenty-one police officers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for medals announced by the Centre on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to a press release from the Director-General of Police’s office, two officers had been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. They are: A. Amalraj, Additional Director-General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, and K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector-General of Police, West Zone, Coimbatore.

Nineteen officers have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. They are: S. Aravind, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section-I, Greater Chennai Police (GCP); N. Stephen Jesubatham, Superintendent of Police, Dharmapuri; P. Thangadurai, SP, Ramanathapuram; S. Anantharaman, ACP, City Crime Branch, GCP; N. Balasubramanian, DSP, Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell, Kallakurichi; H. Krishnamoorthy, DSP, Special Branch CID, Chennai; T. Mathiyazhagan, ASP, Headquarters, Perambalur; J. Raju, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Thanjavur; S. Sankaralingam, ACP, Intelligence Section, GCP; E. Elangovan Jennings, Inspector of Police, Crime Branch CID, Organised Crime Unit, Tiruchi City; M. Ravindran, Inspector, Special Intelligence Unit, CID, Tirunelveli; A. Siva Ananth, Inspector, Maduravoyal Police Station; T. Thirumalai Kolunthu, Inspector, Tamil Nadu Police Academy; S. Muthumalai, Inspector, Special Branch, Tiruppur; M. Pugalmaran, Inspector, Intelligence Section, Coimbatore City; R. Kamalakannan, Inspector, G-5 Secretariat Colony Police Station, GCP; T. Mariappan, sub-inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai; ; S. Thanabalan, sub-inspector, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Chennai; and S. Shanbagavalli, sub-inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai.

