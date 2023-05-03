Address transmission constraints, Grid Controller tells State utility

May 03, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has urged Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) to address the issue of constraints in transmission.

The Grid Controller is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. One of its regional arms, Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre, looks after the grid functions of the southern region.

In its letter to TANTRANSCO, it pointed out that Tamil Nadu has met an all-time high demand of 19,387 MW and all-time high daily consumption of 415.37 million units on April 20.

Every year during the peak demand season, the transmission system in Tamil Nadu experiences severe loading in 400/230 kv transmission lines, GRID-INDIA pointed out.

Considering high growth in power demand in Tamil Nadu year-on-year , the import requirement would increase in the coming years. The current import capability of Tamil Nadu is 12,500 MW, it said. GRID-INDIA referred to the constraints in transmission lines across the State.

Tamil Nadu would experience a peak demand of over 27,000 MW in 2026-27 and further would have an import requirement of about 18,000 MW, the grid operator pointed out. Loading issues in the 230 KV lines need to be addressed in a defined timeframe as they are bound to get more severe in the near future, it said.

The grid operator also called for an expedition of work on planned substations and strengthening of transmission lines. If the work is not expedited, it warned that the State’s import capability will be affected.