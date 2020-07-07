Tamil Nadu

‘Additional rice for cardholders till November’

CM has instructed officials: Minister

The State government will continue to provide additional rice — five kg per person — to all rice cardholders in the State until November, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said on Monday.

In a statement, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had instructed officials to that effect, which was in line with the recent announcement by the Centre. Since consumers paid for some essential supplies between July 1 and 3 (before the announcement), the sum will be adjusted with ‘toor’ dal, sugar or edible oil in August, he said. The additional rice that the cardholders are entitled to can be received from this month, the Minister added.

