Additional registration tokens in Sub-Registrar offices on November 23

November 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of November 23 being considered an auspicious day, the Registration Department has announced that additional tokens would be made available for the benefit of those intending to register new properties on that day.

According to an official press release, a total of 150 tokens would be issued in offices with one Sub-Registrar, instead of 100 tokens. At offices with two Sub-Registrars, 300 tokens would be issued instead of 200.

As for the tatkal token scheme, which has been introduced in 100 ‘heavy registration’ offices across the State, 16 tokens would be issued at each office instead of 12, the Secretary of the Commercial Tax and Registration Department said.

The tatkal token scheme was introduced in May 2022. Under the scheme, those who wish to register a property on auspicious days could get tatkal tokens by making a payment when normal tokens are fully booked.

