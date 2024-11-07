ADVERTISEMENT

Additional house building advance for All India Service officers, T.N. govt. officials enhanced by ₹5 lakh

Published - November 07, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has intimated all the allottees of the Nerkundram scheme to pay 5% GST on the sale of houses to them, the State government has enhanced the additional house building advance given to All India Service officers and State government employees under the scheme by ₹5 lakh to each of the beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Housing and Urban Development Department has enhanced the additional House Building Advance for Nerkundram scheme from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh for All India Service Officers and from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh for State government employees.

The enhancement by the State government followed a representation, which said the TNHB was to recover 5% GST on the sale of houses and that the project cost has increased due to price variation, which eventually led to an estimated additional cost of ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh per allottee.

The representation said that most of the allottees have availed the entire house building advance and additional bank loans to finance the house and it further requested for sanctioning an additional house building advance of ₹5 lakh to pay for the unforeseen additional cost.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In May last year, the State government had enhanced the house building advance under ‘Own Your Housing Scheme’ for senior government officials at Nerkundram in Chennai. It had enhanced the house building advance to ₹75 lakh for All India Service officers and ₹50 lakh in respect of State government employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US