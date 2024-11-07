Additional house building advance for All India Service officers, T.N. govt. officials enhanced by ₹5 lakh

As the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has intimated all the allottees of the Nerkundram scheme to pay 5% GST on the sale of houses to them, the State government has enhanced the additional house building advance given to All India Service officers and State government employees under the scheme by ₹5 lakh to each of the beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Housing and Urban Development Department has enhanced the additional House Building Advance for Nerkundram scheme from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh for All India Service Officers and from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh for State government employees.

The enhancement by the State government followed a representation, which said the TNHB was to recover 5% GST on the sale of houses and that the project cost has increased due to price variation, which eventually led to an estimated additional cost of ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh per allottee.

The representation said that most of the allottees have availed the entire house building advance and additional bank loans to finance the house and it further requested for sanctioning an additional house building advance of ₹5 lakh to pay for the unforeseen additional cost.

In May last year, the State government had enhanced the house building advance under ‘Own Your Housing Scheme’ for senior government officials at Nerkundram in Chennai. It had enhanced the house building advance to ₹75 lakh for All India Service officers and ₹50 lakh in respect of State government employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.