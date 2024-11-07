 />
Additional house building advance for All India Service officers, T.N. govt. officials enhanced by ₹5 lakh

Published - November 07, 2024 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has intimated all the allottees of the Nerkundram scheme to pay 5% GST on the sale of houses to them, the State government has enhanced the additional house building advance given to All India Service officers and State government employees under the scheme by ₹5 lakh to each of the beneficiaries.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has enhanced the additional House Building Advance for Nerkundram scheme from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh for All India Service Officers and from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh for State government employees.

The enhancement by the State government followed a representation, which said the TNHB was to recover 5% GST on the sale of houses and that the project cost has increased due to price variation, which eventually led to an estimated additional cost of ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh per allottee.

The representation said that most of the allottees have availed the entire house building advance and additional bank loans to finance the house and it further requested for sanctioning an additional house building advance of ₹5 lakh to pay for the unforeseen additional cost.

In May last year, the State government had enhanced the house building advance under ‘Own Your Housing Scheme’ for senior government officials at Nerkundram in Chennai. It had enhanced the house building advance to ₹75 lakh for All India Service officers and ₹50 lakh in respect of State government employees.

