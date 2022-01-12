Additional coaches in trains for Pongal

Some trains will have one additional sleeper class and one additional general second class coaches. File photo

12 January 2022 15:04 IST

They will cater to wait-listed passengers, says Salem railway division press release

The following train services will have additional coaches to cater to the wait-listed passengers from January 12 to 17.

Train No.16616 Coimbatore Junction–Mannargudi Express, leaving Coimbatore Junction on January 13, will have one additional sleeper class and one additional general second class coaches. On January 14, the same train will have two additional general second class coaches., said a release from the Salem Railway division.

Likewise, train no.12601 Chennai Central–Mangalore Central Express, train no. 22637 Chennai Central–Mangalore Central West Coast Express, train no.12695 Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram and train no.22639 Chennai Central–Alappuzha Express, leaving Chennai Central from January 12 to 15 will have one additional sleeper class coach each.

Train No.16615 Mannargudi–Coimbatore Junction Express, leaving Mannargudi on January 13, will have one additional sleeper class and one additional general second class coaches and on January 14, the same will have two additional general second class coaches.

Likewise, Train No.12602 Mangalore Central–Chennai Central Express, leaving Mangalore Central, and train no. 22638 Mangalore Central–Chennai Central West Coast Express, leaving Mangalore Central from January 12 to 16, will have one additional sleeper class coach each.

Train No.12696 Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai Central Express, leaving Thiruvananthapuram from January 13 to 17, and train no. 22640 Alappuzha–Chennai Central Express, leaving Alappuzha from January 13 to 17, will have one additional sleeper class coach each.