Additional coaches in special trains for festival season

Southern Railway is attaching extra sleeper coaches from Thursday (November 12) to the following trains to facilitate accommodation for waitlisted passengers during festival season: Train No. 06181 Chennai Egmore– Sengottai Weekly special train is attached with four sleeper class coaches. Train No. 06063 Chennai Egmore– Nagercoil Bi-Weekly special train has six additional coaches, according to a statement.

The trains attached with one additional coach are: Train No. 06723 Chennai Egmore– Kollam special train; Train No. 02633/02634 Chennai Egmore– Kanniyakumari– Chennai Egmore special trains; Train No. 02693/02694 Chennai Egmore– Tuticorin– Chennai Egmore special trains; Train No. 02631 Chennai Egmore– Tirunelveli special train; Train No. 02661 Chennai Egmore– Sengottai special train; and Train No. 06866 Thanjavur– Chennai Egmore special train.

Train No. 02605 Chennai Egmore– Karaikkudi special train has one additional second class sitting chair car.