Additional coaches in Pongal special trains

12 January 2022 18:52 IST

The Southern Railway has decided to add extra coaches in 23 Pongal special trains following an appeal from rail users. The rail users had made an appeal following the State government restricting the occupancy to 75% in public transport.

Railway activist R. Pandiaraja had said that Southern Railway had announced the operation of Pongal special trains. They are in addition to the COVID-19 special trains. But the wait-list has been long, with the number crossing the 250-mark for some trains. So, he wanted the Southern Railway to attach more coaches to the trains, especially in Silambu Express which had only 17 coaches. Seven more coaches could be added to this train, he said.

According to B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, orders to add extra coaches were issued on Tuesday.

