June 13, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Pankaj assumed charge as Additional Central PF Commissioner (HQ) of Chennai, Puducherry zone, on Monday.

Prior to this, he was working in the Employees Provident Fund Office in New Delhi in various positions and in various offices of EPFO across the country, according to a release from the Regional PF Commissioner’s office.

