Add 10,000 extra seats to accommodate OBC candidates, Ramadoss demands

28 May 2020 11:42 IST

The PMK founder alleged that the 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes was not followed while admitting students against the All India Quota seats, in medical, dental and postgraduate admissions

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that 10,000 seats be added to the national pool of MBBS (medical), BDS (dental) and postgraduate courses alleging that the 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes was not followed while admitting students against the All India Quota seats.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that the National Commission of Backward Classes has pointed out that there is evidence to suggest that OBC reservations have not been implemented in the last three years and around 10,000 OBC candidates have lost their opportunity to study medicine.

“The 27% reservation for OBCs was not achieved easily. Though the V.P. Singh government provided 27% reservations for OBCs in government jobs, it took more than 15 years to get reservations in education during the UPA regime,” he said.

“In such a scenario, it is not acceptable that the reservation rights are being refused,” he said adding that the additional seats should be created to accommodate OBC candidates this academic year. Besides, those who were denied seats in the last two years should be accommodated as backlog candidates by adding special allocation of seats as compensation, he said.