Adani indictment: T.N. CM Stalin endorses Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji’s contention

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (November 25, 2024) endorsed the contention made by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji that there was no commercial link between the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and the Adani Group companies.

Responding to a query on the issue during an interaction with reporters, Mr. Stalin said: The Minister for that Department [Mr. Senthilbalaji] has spoken. Please do not twist it.” Mr. Senthilbalaji had last week made the comments in the wake of the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani and others in a United States court on charges of fraud and bribery.

Comments on Ramadoss’ demand

To another query on Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss’ demand that the Chief Minister should explain who Mr. Adani met in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said: “He [Dr. Ramadoss] does not have any other job and will keep issuing some statement or the other every other day. There is no necessity for us to answer them.”

Replying to a query on the arrangements made in light of the weather forecast predicting rains in the Cauvery delta region, Mr. Stalin said: “Arrangements in that regard are being made. There is no issue with that. We have instructed the Collectors and officials there.”

When referred to the weather system moving towards the coast and asked if the government was expecting heavy rains, Mr. Stalin said: “It does not matter whether we expect rains or not. We are prepared for it. We are prepared for everything.”

When asked about the Parliament’s Winter Session, which is set to commence, and what issues T.N. MPs would raise, Mr. Stalin said: “We have held a meeting with the MPs and have discussed the issues that they should raise. I have instructed them to insist on those issues. They will speak accordingly.”

