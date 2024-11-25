Adani indictment: T.N. CM Stalin endorses Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji’s contention

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (November 25, 2024) endorsed the contention made by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji that there was no commercial link between the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and the Adani Group companies..

During an interaction with reporters, while replying to a query on the issue, Mr. Stalin said: The Minister for that Department [Mr. Senthilbalaji] has spoken. Please do not twist it.” Mr. Senthilbalaji had last week made the comments in the wake of the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani and others in a United States court on charges of fraud and bribery.

Comments on Ramadoss’ demand

To another query on PMK founder S. Ramadoss’ demand that the CM should explain who Mr. Adani met in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said: “He [Dr. Ramadoss] does not have any other job and will keep issuing some statement or the other every other day. There is no necessity for us to answer them.”

Replying to a query on arrangements in the light of weather forecast predicting rains in the Cauvery delta region, Mr. Stalin said: “Arrangements in that regard are being made. There is no issue with that. We have instructed the Collectors and officials there.”

When referred to the weather system moving to the coast and if the government was expecting heavy rains, Mr. Stalin: “It does not matter whether we expect rains or not. We are prepared for it. We are prepared for everything.”

When asked about the Parliament’s Winter Session that is set to commence and what issues would TN MPs raise, Mr. Stalin said: “We have held a meeting with the MPs and have discussed the issues which they should raise. I have instructed them to insist those issues. They will speak accordingly.”