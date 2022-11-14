Adani Green sees ₹568 crore revenue from favourable solar tariff ruling

November 14, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aptel has ruled that the firm’s subsidiaries are entitled to a tariff ₹7.01 per unit

Sanjay Vijayakumar

A view of Kamuthi Solar Power Limited. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adani Green Energy Limited has said a favourable ruling from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) that its solar plants are entitled for higher tariff of ₹7.01 per unit for the power supplied to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will result in one-time revenue of ₹568 crore.

In October 2022, the Tribunal had ruled that the company’s step-down subsidiaries Kamuthi Solar Power Limited and Ramnad Renewable Energy Limited are entitled for ₹7.01 per unit as per the power purchase agreement with Tangedco as against the reduced tariff of ₹5.10 per unit.

The capacity covered by the ruling is for 288 MW in Kamuthi, Adani Green said.

Aptel ruled that both the subsidiaries had achieved the completion within the control period ending March, 31, 2016. It had set aside an order by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission rejecting pleas by the firms for grant of a specific extension for their solar projects in order to avail a tariff of ₹7.01 per unit.

In its quarterly earnings presentation, Adani Green said the verdict would also result in recurring annual impact of ₹90 crore. However, the company said the Tangedco was yet to confirm its claims and the payment liability thereof despite reminders. It also noted that the Tangedco still had the right to appeal the Aptel order.

Adani Green also said it had not considered the revenue during the current quarter as a matter of prudence and on conservative basis.

