Actor’s driver arrested in hit-and-run case

Accident occurred on Elango Salai near Teynampet

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing have arrested Selvam, driver of actor Silambarasan for running over a labourer on March 18.

The victim was identified as Munusamy. Soon after the accident, he was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died.

A senior police official said Munusamy used to do odd jobs for a living and sleep on the pavement on Elango Salai in Teynampet. On the night of March 18, he was hit by a sports utility vehicle while crossing the road. Since he was injured a few days ago, he was crawling on the road.

Based on CCTV footage, the police identified the vehicle as that belonging to Mr. Silambarasan and arrested Selvam who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.