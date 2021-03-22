Actor’s discomfort with election

Actor A. Mansoor Ali Khan may be withdrawing his candidature as an independent candidate from the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, according to an audio message doing the rounds on social media. In the message, the actor is heard telling a public relations person that he wants to withdraw his nomination because wherever he went, people were asking if he had taken money from a party to split minority votes. It hurt him and therefore, he was leaving for Chennai. The actor could not be contacted.