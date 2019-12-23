Actor’s comments on CAA protests invites ire

Film and theatre artiste Y. Gee. Mahendra on Saturday appeared to suggest at an event that ‘students protesting against NRC’ are doing so to take a day off, cause ruckus and look at women.

Speaking on stage, Mr. Mahendra referred to the ongoing protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act across India and the participation of the student community. “As far as I am concerned, students are going because they are getting a leave on that day and can create ruckus. When they are being taken in a van, they can endear themselves to women standing in crowd and look at them. Nothing more to it,” he said, adding, “The duty of students is not indulging in all this.”

His comments drew criticism from various sections on social media. This is the second time the actor has received flak for his comments. He was previously criticised for giving a communal colour to the brutal murder of Infosys techie Swathi in Nungambakkam railway station in June 2016.