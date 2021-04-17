Actor Vivekh passes away

Actor Vivekh

17 April 2021 07:23 IST

He was taken to SIMS hospital in Vadapalani on Friday morning after he suffered a massive heart attack

Actor Vivekh who suffered a massive heart attack on Friday, died early Saturday morning (4-35 a.m.), according to hospital sources. He was 59.

He was taken to SIMS hospital in Vadapalani on Friday morning, after he collapsed at home. He was revived and was hooked up to an ECMO on Friday.

Fans and public waiting to pay their last respects to actor Vivekh near his residence in Saligramam, Chennai, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj Advertising Advertising

Dr. Raju Sivaswamy, Vice President, MEdical Services, SIMS, said, Vivekh had been put on ionotropic support, to help the heart beat.But from about 2 a.m. on Saturday, his health began to decline, and the blood pressure would not hold. " Resuscitation itself, after he landed in the hospital, took about 45 minutes. There is a condition called reperfusion injury that might occur after this procedure, and causes damage to tissues, when the blood returns to the organ. He could not survive this injury," he said.

Actor Sathyaraj expressed his condolence through a video message.

'Vivekh made people laugh and think'

Director T. Rajendar during a condeolence message said actor Vivekh was someone who could made people laugh and think: "Though he hasn't directly worked in my film, he has worked my son, Silambarasan and I have also interacted with him ever since he started working with late filmmaker K. Balachandar in movies. Everybody knows him as an actor, but he was also a musician. He used to speak about the music in my film appreciatively. After N.S. Krishnan, actor Vivekh was someone who could make people laugh and think," he said.