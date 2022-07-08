Actor Vikram admitted to hospital, stable

Actor Vikram was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here on Friday after he complained of discomfort in the chest. According to a hospital bulletin, he was evaluated by a team of specialists and is stable. He would be discharged soon from the hospital, the bulletin signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director, said. The bulletin stated: “Popular Tamil actor Mr. Vikram has been admitted in Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by a team of specialist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable, and will be discharged from the hospital soon.” Earlier in the day the actor’s manager Suryanarayanan M. had tweeted: “Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim.” The actor was scheduled to participate in a function on Friday evening to launch teasers for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.



