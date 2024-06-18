Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, announced that until the 2026 Assembly polls, it would not contest in any elections. This means the party is out of the running for the upcoming Vikravandi bypoll, slated to be held on July 10, and the local body elections.

In a statement, TVK general secretary (Headquarters) N. Anand said Mr. Vijay would make a public announcement on the party’s ideology and policy positions at the party’s first public meeting.

“Thereafter, he would work toward strengthening the party structure, meet people and contest in the 2026 Assembly elections...win it and engage in working for the people. Therefore, the party will not take part in any elections between now and the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr. Vijay, a leading Tamil cinema actor, launched his party on February 2 this year, positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness.” The party stayed away from the Lok Sabha polls of this year. In March, the party launched a membership drive, urging members of the public to join the party through social media applications.

