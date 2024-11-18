 />
Actor Vijay’s TVK rejects speculations about alliance with AIADMK

Claiming the TVK has been getting overwhelming support from the people of the State, he said it was devising strategies to contest the Assembly election and win a decisive majority

Published - November 18, 2024 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam flag. File

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam flag. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N. Anand on Monday (November 18, 2024) said the party intended to form a government on its own in Tamil Nadu and dismissed speculations that it would form an alliance with the AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly election. 

Pre-election hustle

Terming a news report published in a Tamil daily as “baseless”, after it claimed that the party floated by actor Vijay would ally with the AIADMK, he said: “At the first State conference of the TVK, the party leader [Vijay] delivered a clear and detailed speech outlining the party’s policies, ideological and political enemies, and its political stance.”

AIADMK district secretaries’ meet may avoid discussing actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

Claiming the TVK has been getting overwhelming support from the people of the State, he said it was devising strategies to contest the Assembly election and win a decisive majority. 

“We remind those with ulterior motives spreading such baseless falsehoods in the guise of political commentary via media and social media that the people of Tamil Nadu will disregard such fabricated news,” he said.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.