Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to hold its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi

It was initially expected that the rally would be held in September 

Updated - September 20, 2024 11:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay during the launch of the party flag at the Panaiyur in Chennai recently. File

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay during the launch of the party flag at the Panaiyur in Chennai recently. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, founded by actor Vijay, will organise its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. 

In a statement on Friday (September 20, 2024), Mr. Vijay said he would announce the leaders that his party would follow, its ideological moorings, and its policies during the rally. 

“The rally would spell out the ideology based on which the party would function,” he said. 

It was initially expected that the rally would be held in September. 

Published - September 20, 2024 10:40 am IST

